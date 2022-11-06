Lewis Hamilton almost crashed his $15 Million worth race car doing donuts in Las Vegas

Sergio Perez, George Russell, and 7-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton were the stars of the Las Vegas GP launch party. The F1 trio entertained the crowds present at the launch with some wild donouts and burnouts.

The Briton was driving the Mercedes AMG W12, the car claimed the 8th Constructors championship for the team in 2021. And the car was modified with cyan blue neon light fitted on the underbody of the race car.

Hamilton was thrilled to see the reception of the crowd. And in doing so, the Mercedes driver went all in marking his rubber on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. And Lewis got carried away doing the stunts that he almost had a meeting with the barriers around the track.

Donuts on the Las Vegas Strip 😍🍩 Name us a better duo 😉#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/OlpzM1YKLk — Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2022

The moment brought some gasps from fans and probably from the Mercedes mechanics. The racer later admitted how close he was to wrecking his $15 Million worth F1 car.

“I Couldn’t see anything because of the smoke”

Lewis Hamilton clarified how he nearly crashed the car doing one of the crazy stunts. The 7-time World Champion admitted on the podium, “I nearly crashed. There was so much smoke and I had no idea where I was.

He added, “I was completely lost.”I couldn’t figure out where the buildings were. I tried to pull up on the side and there was a barrier.”

Lewis on nearly crashing into a barrier while doing donuts 😆#LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/3PtmBL8u6c — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) November 6, 2022

He then asks Sergio Perez why there was a lack of smoke on his Red Bull while doing burnouts. Lewis was amused by the grip in the Red Bull car, to which Perez replied, “That car is too good.”

We hope Hamilton doesn’t take Mercedes to the barriers when he races in Las Vegas next year. Especially when Las Vegas GP could potentially decide who wins the Championship.

Lewis Hamilton plays a prank on George Russell

Lewis Hamilton was joined by rookie teammate George Russell who took the Mercedes F1 car for a spin on the Las Vegas track. The two then took turns and had a run in the Mercedes Safety car.

However, poor George could not pull off any cool burnouts in the safety car. George too, like his teammate Hamilton, found it quite ‘sketchy’ after admitting that he too nearly crashed the F1 car.

And then Lewis admitted to mischief on why Russell could not do donuts. Hamilton said, “When you were in the safety car, whilst you were not looking, I turned the Traction control off!”

And that’s why when Russell attempted the burnout, he couldn’t do any. Russell could not believe that his teammate pulled a prank on him, but it was “alright” said the 24-year-old.

