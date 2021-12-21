“He’s down to earth, he’s cool” – Gerhard Berger predicts Max Verstappen is set to dominate Formula 1 this decade

“He’s down to earth, he’s cool” – Gerhard Berger expects Max Verstappen to win a few more world titles with Red Bull in the next few seasons.

After Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Lewis Hamilton, it is time for Max Verstappen’s dominance in Formula 1. This is according to former driver Gerhard Berger, who expects the “extraordinary racing driver” Verstappen to win a few more world titles. We agree.

“He’s going to be World Champion many more times.

“He has to step on the gas a bit more to work his way up into that league. But in terms of talent, of course, he is carved out of that exact stone. He’s an extraordinary racing driver.

“You’ve already seen that in Formula 3. I’ve already watched him in karting. The guy’s got it and he will be even bigger than he already is.

“He’s a likeable guy, he’s down to earth, he’s cool. I think he’s doing very well, he’s a worthy World Champion.”

Can Lewis Hamilton win one more title?

Hamilton was a lap away from becoming the most successful driver of all time. He couldn’t, and with Verstappen and Red Bull in prime form, it is going to be an explosive 2022 season between the two protaganists.

“With Lewis Hamilton, after all we are talking about the guy who was just about to take the step to becoming the most successful racing driver of all time.

“Of course, it’s interesting again from that outcome – he’s got another year to try. From that point of view, next year is pre-programmed to be another exciting Formula 1 season.

“One thing is for sure, Max Verstappen is very, very special – he makes unbelievable moves that often work out well, very rarely go wrong.

“The error rate got smaller. Max Verstappen is super-special. You just have to acknowledge that.”

