“I had a little more 51-49 for Max” – Fernando Alonso opines on Lewis Hamilton losing his F1 crown to Max Verstappen

“I had a little more 51-49 for Max” – Fernando Alonso feels for Lewis Hamilton as he lost his hold over F1 during the dying moments of the season to Max Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso might have not had a great equation with Lewis Hamilton when they were teammates at McLaren, but he does feel sorry for Hamilton losing his reigning champion status.

The two-time world champion feels Hamilton was driving the Mercedes beast W12 at a much higher level than expected, and was unlucky to lose the crown in the dying moments of the season.

“Sure, sure, because Lewis was driving on another level, especially in the second half of the championship.

“The Mercedes was a faster car, yes, but Valtteri was not second. It was Lewis putting in that performance.

“So when you lose a championship because of the safety car in the last moment, for sure, you feel a little bit sorry.”

Fernando Alonso fancied Max Verstappen for the title

Alonso expressed delight on Max Verstappen winning the title, considering he was slightly more deserving than Hamilton, all in all. It now remains to be seen if he’s a one-season wonder or keeps hold of the crown like his predecessor Hamilton.

“I had a little more 51-49 for Max and I was clear from the beginning.

“I thought that over the season, there were a couple more unlucky moments for Max than for Lewis and the new sometimes is more attractive than the old.

“A new champion is good when you see the grandstand. If Max wins, one day, four or five championships, then a new guy will come and he will be the big attraction. That is what I feel now.”

