F1

“I had a little more 51-49 for Max” – Fernando Alonso opines on Lewis Hamilton losing his F1 crown to Max Verstappen

"I had a little more 51-49 for Max" - Fernando Alonso opines on Lewis Hamilton losing his F1 crown to Max Verstappen
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Incredibly excited": Andy Flower expresses excitement on becoming Lucknow IPL team head coach for IPL 2022
Next Article
"There will never be another Michael Jordan": When the Bulls legend spoke about him, Dr. J, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird being the standard measurement for comparisons in the NBA
F1 Latest News
"My son is F1 World Champion" - Max Verstappen's mom reveals what he said to her after becoming world champion
“My son is F1 World Champion” – Max Verstappen’s mom reveals what he said to her after becoming world champion

“My son is F1 World Champion” – Max Verstappen’s mom reveals how she celebrated his…