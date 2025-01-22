mobile app bar

“He’s Injured Me Once Again”: Zak Brown’s Perfect Bunker Shot Left a Bruise on Lando Norris’ Back

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
8.December.2024; Lando Norris and Zak Brown of McLaren F1 Team celebrate win on the podium during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP

8.December.2024; Lando Norris and Zak Brown of McLaren F1 Team celebrate win on the podium during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP
Credits: IMAGO / Jay Hirano

The McLaren duo of Zak Brown (CEO) and Lando Norris share many things in common apart from the zeal to win in F1. One of these things is a shared passion for the sport of Golf. Being avid golfers, both Brown and Norris played several rounds of golf last season during the summer break to blow off some steam.

Well, their outing did not turn out to be that well for Norris who revealed he was injured twice by his team boss! On the BBC F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Norris narrated one incident when Brown’s perfect bunker shot left him with a nasty bruise on his back.

“We all ducked. But I looked away from where the ball was coming from rather than probably looking towards it. I don’t actually know what I meant to do. But I ducked and the ball went straight into my back. So Zak’s got a nice picture of where he’s injured me once again,” revealed the #4 driver.

The other time that Brown injured his own driver was when the Briton got in the way of the American’s shot and got hit on his waist.

Brown disagrees with Norris’ golf-injury story

When the question was posed to Brown, the 53-year-old diverted the blame on his driver, jokingly of course. As he recalled, the shot was perfect and he had given plenty of warning to the people around by shouting “fore.”

In fact, it was Norris who got in the way and injured himself in the process. “Yeah, he got in the way of my ball, and it was going to land perfectly in the fairway. He was standing in the wrong place,” corrected Brown. But despite the jest, Brown revealed that at first, he was concerned that he had seriously injured Norris.

“I was a bit concerned because it definitely hurt and got a big welt, but luckily, no injuries. I have a tendency to injure Lando when he’s out of racing cars,” concluded Brown.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these