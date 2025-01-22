“He’s Injured Me Once Again”: Zak Brown’s Perfect Bunker Shot Left a Bruise on Lando Norris’ Back

The McLaren duo of Zak Brown (CEO) and Lando Norris share many things in common apart from the zeal to win in F1. One of these things is a shared passion for the sport of Golf. Being avid golfers, both Brown and Norris played several rounds of golf last season during the summer break to blow off some steam.

Well, their outing did not turn out to be that well for Norris who revealed he was injured twice by his team boss! On the BBC F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Norris narrated one incident when Brown’s perfect bunker shot left him with a nasty bruise on his back.

“We all ducked. But I looked away from where the ball was coming from rather than probably looking towards it. I don’t actually know what I meant to do. But I ducked and the ball went straight into my back. So Zak’s got a nice picture of where he’s injured me once again,” revealed the #4 driver.

The other time that Brown injured his own driver was when the Briton got in the way of the American’s shot and got hit on his waist.

Brown disagrees with Norris’ golf-injury story

When the question was posed to Brown, the 53-year-old diverted the blame on his driver, jokingly of course. As he recalled, the shot was perfect and he had given plenty of warning to the people around by shouting “fore.”

In fact, it was Norris who got in the way and injured himself in the process. “Yeah, he got in the way of my ball, and it was going to land perfectly in the fairway. He was standing in the wrong place,” corrected Brown. But despite the jest, Brown revealed that at first, he was concerned that he had seriously injured Norris.

“I was a bit concerned because it definitely hurt and got a big welt, but luckily, no injuries. I have a tendency to injure Lando when he’s out of racing cars,” concluded Brown.