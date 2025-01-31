mobile app bar

“He’s Like a Supercomputer”: Fernando Alonso Lauded for Leading Progress Through Rare Quality at Aston Martin

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 AMR23 during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 28, 2024

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 AMR23 during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 28, 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency

Fernando Alonso’s presence at Aston Martin has been invaluable. Despite being well over 40, he joined the Silverstone-based outfit in 2023 with the hopes of winning races with them, and the strong mentality has aided development behind the scenes. Performance Director Tom McCullough spoke about the same recently.

Alonso came to Aston Martin with a proven pedigree and a more than impressive CV. A two-time World Champion in the hunt for a third and the Silverstone-based outfit with its own ambitions of becoming the best was like a match made in heaven. However, it’s not just Alonso’s racing abilities that are useful to Aston Martin. It’s the way he responds to feedback.

“He also is very efficient,” McCullough said on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast. “I’ve talked with a lot of drivers over the years, and some drivers can talk forever.” 

While that could seem like a good trait to have, it makes it difficult for engineers to single out what exactly is wrong, or right. Alonso is different. “Everything he says, I listen to. He doesn’t utter one word that isn’t worth listening to.” 

McCullough added that Alonso developed the habit of being concise and direct with his feedback through experience, having driven for multiple teams throughout his two-decade-plus career. “He’s like a supercomputer,” he said.

For those working in the garages or back at the factory, giving the right feedback is very important. And Alonso, who is looking to become World Champion with Aston Martin before his contract ends in 2026, knows he doesn’t have a huge window to ‘try things out’.

Alonso’s reaction to supercomputer comment

Alonso is 43 years old, and his age and experience are mostly brought into any conversation about him today. But with that, also comes the responsibility to be a leader, especially for a team that is looking to make the next big stride in F1.

Reacting to McCullough comparing him to a human supercomputer, Alonso said, I think the team needs a little bit… The lead from the drivers in terms of feedback on what the car needs. And also obviously when we go racing every Sunday we have a clear compare with other cars.”

Having raced for Championship winning outfits and also teams that struggled to get into the points, Alonso knows — from a technical perspective — what needs to be done to improve. It is for that reason that he is so important to Aston Martin. Whether he can win them a title or not, remains to be seen.

