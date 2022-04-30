“He’s not going to fit inside a Formula 1 car soon!”- Pierre Gasly shares pictures of his latest workout session in which he looks ‘shredded’

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly recently shared pictures of him working out with his trainer and he looks absolutely shredded!

The 26-year old took to his Instagram to post a couple of pictures where he’s working out. It’s a post that’s meant to thank his performance coach Pyry Salmela.

“Work continues! Shoutout to the one and only beast Pyry Salmela,” the post read. “Best in the industry. Even I do hate you at times. It’s only the beginning of a long journey ahead of us.”

Gasly is one of the most popular F1 drivers on the grid. The Frenchman has millions of fans around the world, who closely follow whatever he posts on social media. In the picture he posted recently, his arm muscles look very well defined, and his followers fell in love with it!

What do they feed him — Juanma Cattivelli (@JuanmaCatti) April 30, 2022

He’s not going to fit inside a formula 1 car soon! 😂 — sominslc (@sominslc1) April 30, 2022

A step up to Red Bull in 2023 for Pierre Gasly?

Gasly was called up to Red Bull in 2019, but poor performances saw him being dropped mid-season. Since then, he’s been at Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri, and has performed spectacularly.

However, now 26-years old, Gasly is adamant that he wants to make the next step forward. Earlier he said that if he does not get the Red Bull seat by 2023, he has to look elsewhere.

In a recent interview, Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the decision as to who’ll partner Max Verstappen next year, will be made before the summer break.

“Pierre has a contract until the end of 2023, so we still have some time,” Marko said. “As always, at Red Bull, it’s about performance”

So far it seems Sergio Perez and Gasly are being considered for the role. The former however, has been putting in stellar performances lately, which may hamper Gasly’s chance of making it to Red Bull.

