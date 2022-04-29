“I belong with Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell and Norris” – Pierre Gasly feels he deserves a position at the top of the grid

Pierre Gasly thinks he belongs to the top of the grid with Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell and Norris having spent five years in F1.

Pierre Gasly is to remain with the AlphaTauri team until the end of 2023. Serving his fourth year in AlphaTauri, Gasly is on the course to beat Daniil Kvyat’s record of the most race starts with the Red Bull junior team.

Throughout his career so far, Gasly has remained in the midfield fighting for points and winning only one Grand Prix in Italy in 2020. Meanwhile, his peers have been promoted to the top of the grid teams.

The past year has seen many under-25 drivers make a name for themselves. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his first championship title in 2021 and signed a six-year-long extension of his contract.

Lando Norris secured his future with the McLaren team and George Russell finally made his long-awaited move to the Mercedes.

Recently, Carlos Sainz extended his contract with the Ferrari until 2024. As happy as Gasly is with the progress of his mates, he admits that he deserves to be a part of the mix.

He said, “I am doing all that because I want to fight at the front. It’s why I’m waking up every day, why I’m training every single day. Why I’m looking after my nutrition, my sleep, my recovery. Every single detail is because I want to fight with the best drivers at the top.”

“I see Charles in a Ferrari, I see Max in the Red Bull, George in the Mercedes, Lando in the McLaren – I’ve been fighting with these guys all my career,” Gasly added. “I know that’s where I belong and I want to get my chance to be in this position as well.”

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts to Sergio Perez losing his race helmet ahead of the Miami GP

Pierre Gasly has shown his potential

The Frenchman was given a chance back in 2019 to drive in the Red Bull senior team alongside Max Verstappen. But half a season later, Gasly had a points deficit of 118 to Verstappen and he faced a brutal demotion back to Italy, where he has remained ever since.

get yourself a hype man like @PierreGASLY 😂 pic.twitter.com/L9i05n0O2E — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 23, 2022

“Growing up, I always believed in hard work and discipline and believing in that process – that as long as you keep doing the right things, the right outcome will happen at the end,” he explains.

“I feel ready,” he says. “I felt like I’ve shown my potential. I’ve shown that I’m able to deliver once I get the tools that I need in my hands to do it.”

Also Read: Alex Albon opens up about his year on the side lines and losing up on his dream