Mika Hakkinen Once Asked How Nico Rosberg Plans to Financially Sustain Himself

To stay connected with the world of motorsport, Nico Rosberg after retiring from Formula 1 started his own YouTube channel and established an Extreme E Racing team.

Rosberg is a huge fan of electric vehicles and an avid car enthusiast and owns an incredible collection of cars. He even recently added the $2 Million Rimac Nevera to his garage which is customised for the 2016 world champion.

In one of his videos back in 2018, he collaborated with 2-time world champion Mika Hakkinen to get a feel of the exclusive model of McLaren P1 which the Finnish driver owns.

Rosberg got to try his hands out on the incredible machinery as he took Hakkinen for a drive on the streets of Monaco.

While driving Hakkinen asked about Rosberg’s future plan, the business side of his plans and what interests him.

Nico Rosberg reveals his future plans

Rosberg made his debut in Formula 1 in the 2005 season and won one championship title in 2016 after a fierce rivalry with Lewis Hamilton.

Soon after clinching his title, Rosberg announced his shock retirement from the sport. Ever since then, he has been working as a Sky Sports F1 expert and has been building his YouTube channel.

Answering Hakkinen’s question, the German driver said that he has been in love with F1 forever. He explained that in order to continue to stay connected with the sport he works with sponsor partners.

What really interests him the most is innovative technology since a huge revolution in the mobility industry is happening.

Rosberg faces his horror in Barcelona

The German F1 driver also uses his online presence on YouTube to teach his fans how to master F1 tracks on sim setups.

Rosberg released a video explaining the Barcelona track but soon got flashbacks of what had gone down on the same track in 2016.

He was up against his teammate and rival Lewis Hamilton in the 2016 season when the duo began the race at the Spanish GP.

In the first lap, on Turn 3 the duo crashed into each other causing massive damage to each other’s cars and therefore had to retire from the race.

While explaining how to make approach the corner at Turn 3, Rosberg chose humour and edited his video to the flashbacks of the horrible crash.

