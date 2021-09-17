“He’s showing what he can do” – Lando Norris happy teammate Daniel Ricciardo is contributing strongly to McLaren’s battle versus Ferrari for P3

“He’s showing what he can do” – Lando Norris is delighted with Daniel Ricciardo winning the Italian Grand Prix at Monza which could go a long way in helping McLaren beat Ferrari to third in the constructors’ standings.

Daniel Ricciardo had a sluggish start to life at McLaren but has gradually started to find his feet. The win at Monza has pulled him to P8 in the driver’s standings with 83 points, 49 points behind teammate Lando Norris.

20 drivers, forever in the McLaren history books. 🌟 Welcome to the winners’ club, @DanielRicciardo. pic.twitter.com/4k4befVBqc — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 16, 2021

This is a significant improvement from before the summer break, and Norris is delighted with the Aussie’s return to form. With both drivers firing, it is no surprise McLaren is currently ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings, and Norris hopes Ricciardo can keep producing the goods hereon.

“In terms of what he can do on track now compared to what he could do a few months ago he’s definitely a lot closer, for sure. It’s also good for me in a way, as much as I hate it because you want to beat anyone in any circumstance!

“It will only push me more, push the team more, help us as a team in the Constructors’ as well.

“We are racing Ferrari, who have two extremely good drivers, to beat them week in week out. It’s been a tough first half of the season for us when Daniel has been struggling that little bit, but now he’s come through a bit more.

“I think he’s showing what he can do and what everyone knows he can do, and the reason [why] he came to McLaren. It will only be better for all of us.”

Read More “I was just as happy to stay in second”– Lando Norris wished to overtake Daniel Ricciardo but was happy to serve him by remaining in P2