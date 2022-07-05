When Bernie Ecclestone praised Adolf Hitler’s leadership and believed women in F1 will not be taken seriously

Bernie Ecclestone made the headlines back in 2009 due to his comments on women and praising of Adolf Hitler.

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s views always make the headlines for the wrong reasons despite being out of the F1 world since 2017.

Recently, he was in limelight after his defensive comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin and called him a first-class person. Not only that, Ecclestone criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for failing to stop the war against Russia.

However, back in 2009, the former F1 CEO managed to praise Adolf Hitler and criticized women for their driving abilities in F1.

Also Read: Bernie Ecclestone claims he promised to pay Lewis Hamilton’s salary to make him stay in F1

Bernie Ecclestone praises Adolf Hitler’s leadership

Ecclestone left the position of Formula One CEO in 2017 after Liberty Media bought the motorsport. However, he still makes the news one day or the other due to his controversial remarks.

The Former F1 CEO was part of a conference in London back in 2009. He praised Adolf Hitler’s leadership methods in a bizarre interview.

Ecclestone explained that it was a terrible thing to say on the occasion but the Nazi Leader was able to achieve his mission. He stated: “He [Hitler] was in the way that he could command a lot of people, able to get things done.”

‘I’d still take a bullet for him.’ Bernie Ecclestone says Ukrainian President Zelensky should have listened to Putin to avoid war because Putin ‘is a sensible person’. pic.twitter.com/jZ1hLnrYTU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2022

Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on a woman’s ability to drive an F1 car

The British business magnate sparked controversy regarding his views about women. He compared the male-dominated F1 world to the capabilities of a woman.

He stated: “I don’t know whether a woman would physically be able to drive an F1 car quickly. Moreover, they wouldn’t be taken seriously.”

Much to his surprise, the Formula W series is helping upcoming female drivers make a name for themselves. Moreover, it provides an equal opportunity for women and has been on a rise since 2019.

Making history at Silverstone with a UK TV audience of more than one million viewers, our highest, EVER.#WSeriesSilverstone was the second most-watched motorsport event since 2014 outside of @F1! One million views, one million thank yous to our fans. — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) July 4, 2022

Also Read: When former WWE wrestler Antonio Cesaro made John Cena jealous at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019