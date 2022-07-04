“I actually wanted to drive a race car to the ring” – When former WWE wrestler Antonio Cesaro made John Cena jealous at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019

Antonio Cesaro was a guest at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019 where he made Formula One history alongside making John Cena jealous.

Claudio Castagnoli or better known as Antonio Cesaro recently debuted in AEW as a handpicked choice replacement by Bryan Danielson.

Castagnoli is not only an amazing wrestler, he qualifies well as a Formula One pit crew member as well. The former WWE superstar was present at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019.

He was right in the F1 paddock walking around and interacting with drivers and teams. After a while, he joined AlphaTauri (previously Toro Rosso) and enjoyed the race weekend.

Antonio Cesaro learning about Formula One with AlphaTauri

Talking about his love for Formula One, he expressed: “I started watching a little before Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Michael Schumacher obviously was amazing, but now we have Lewis Hamilton.”

Castagnoli is a Hamilton fan as well. He added that the seven times world champion will fit well in the ring as he got some great moves in his arsenal.

The Swiss-born AEW star was one of the F1 guests on the weekend. Moreover, the 6feet 5 inches, 230lb athlete squeezed right into AlphaTauri’s STR14 car.

Furthermore, the former tag team champion wanted to make a historic entrance at the WWE live show in London with the STR14 car. He stated: “I actually wanted to drive a race car to the ring. However, I don’t think they’ll let me.”

The Swiss Superman makes Formula One history and makes John Cena jealous

Castagnoli participated in AlphaTauri’s pitstop as well and managed to make a record of just 2.2 seconds pitstop. He took pictures with the crew members and learned how to change the tires.

The former United States champion was impressed with Formula One team’s motorhomes. He referred to it as a monster and sent pictures to John Cena to make him jealous.

Additionally, he made history at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Castagnoli became the first non-Formula 1 personality to present the Pirelli Pole Position Award to Valtteri Bottas.

