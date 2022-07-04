F1

“I’d pay the difference in $20.8 Million” – Bernie Ecclestone claims he promised to pay Lewis Hamilton salary to make him stay in F1

"I’d pay the difference in $20.8 Million" - Bernie Ecclestone claims he promised to pay Lewis Hamilton salary to make him stay in F1
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Rousey is welcome to change with us" - Natalya shoots at Ronda Rousey following her comments on the WWE Locker Room
Next Article
Tickets.Edgbaston free entry Day 5: How to book free tickets for ENG vs IND 5th Test?
F1 Latest News
"I actually wanted to drive a race car to the ring" - When former WWE wrestler Antonio Cesaro made John Cena jealous at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019
“I actually wanted to drive a race car to the ring” – When former WWE wrestler Antonio Cesaro made John Cena jealous at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019

Antonio Cesaro was a guest at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019 where he made…