Charles Leclerc Becomes the 4th Driver to Win Monaco and Monza in the Same Year in the Last 30 Years

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Charles Leclerc emerged victorious at the Italian GP last weekend. It was his second win of 2024, with his first one coming at his home Grand Prix — Monaco. By completing this double, Leclerc also joined a rather special list of drivers.

Only three F1 drivers had won in both Monaco and Monza in the same season in the last 30 years. Leclerc, on Sunday, made it four. The other drivers on the list are Max Verstappen (2023), Sebastian Vettel (2011) and Fernando Alonso (2007).

Leclerc’s feat, however, was far more impressive because of the car he was driving. The SF24 was in no way, the fastest car on the grid. A strategy masterclass by Ferrari, which allowed Leclerc to undercut the far more superior McLarens, helped the Monegasque win.

Verstappen, Vettel, and Alonso meanwhile, all drove dominant cars when they won both in Monaco and Monza in the same season — two of F1’s most iconic circuits.

Leclerc was emotional on the team radio following the race and spoke about his love for Ferrari, the Tifosi, and Monza. In a post-race interview with Nico Rosberg, he also emphasized that Monza, along with Monaco, is the most important track for him on the calendar — two venues where he always aims to win.

Leclerc’s win also allowed Ferrari to leave Monza with the biggest points haul of any team. With 37, they closed the gap to McLaren in P2 ahead, and became the latest team to join the fight for the constructors’ championship.

