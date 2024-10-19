mobile app bar

Sergio Perez Tells Emotional Reason Why a $12,850 Tag Heuer Is Dearest to Him Among His 50 Watches

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 18: Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (11) of Mexico poses for photos prior to the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Gran Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

While Sergio Perez owns an impressive collection of around 50 watches, the custom-made Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph is especially close to his heart. The reason? It was a gift from Tag Heuer to celebrate one of the most memorable moments of his racing career — his victory at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.

In a recent YouTube video uploaded by GQ Sports, the Mexican spoke about the watch, sharing why it means so much to him. “I have like maybe 50 watches. Yeah, I like watches, this is a special watch for me that was given by Tag when I won Monaco,” Perez explained.

“They engraved the date and the track, it has a lot of history within the sport so it’s great to be sponsored by such a brand. I really like it, it’s really light and supportive so it’s always with me on every track appearance,” he added.

This custom Monaco Chronograph is a one-of-a-kind timepiece. It features a black skeleton dial, a titanium case, and pops of turquoise. The back of the watch showcases Perez’s initials “SP,” engraved alongside the silhouette of the famous Monaco racetrack.

The date “29.05.22” is also inscribed to mark the day Perez claimed his historic win. The watch comes with a price tag of approximately $12,850.

Interestingly, the Mexican’s teammate, Max Verstappen, also owns a custom Monaco Chronograph, but with distinct differences. Verstappen’s version sports a Grade 2 titanium case with blue accents and features his racing number “1” on the sub-register. On the first day of every month, the number “1” stands out in red, making his watch a truly unique piece.

Still, Tag Heuer dedicating the timepiece to one of Perez’s most iconic F1 race wins is quite fitting, as the Mexican actually overshadowed Verstappen in Monaco in 2022.

Perez won in Monaco under extremely chaotic conditions

The start of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix was delayed due to a heavy downpour, and even when the officials tried to get on with the race behind a safety car, a red flag was called after just one lap.

Once the race finally began with a rolling start behind the safety car, Charles Leclerc led from pole position, followed by Carlos Sainz, Perez, and Verstappen. However, strategic decisions during pit stops reshuffled the leading pack as Perez was the first among the front-runners to switch to intermediate tires on Lap 17.

A well-timed double-stack pit stop by Red Bull later on saw Perez take the lead after Sainz switched to hard tires.

The race was once again halted after Mick Schumacher’s horrifying crash (which saw his car break in two) brought out another red flag. When the race resumed, Perez held onto his lead, however, Sainz came close to passing him at the hairpin in the closing stages of the race.

Despite the pressure, Perez managed to secure the win, finishing just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz, with Verstappen in third.

