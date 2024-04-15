Honda Forgets 9 Year Old Disrespect and is Ready to Make Fernando Alonso a Champion Again

Fernando Alonso embarrassed Honda on the global stage in 2015, when he labeled their power unit as a “GP 2 engine” while driving for McLaren at the Japanese GP. Now, with Alonso set to partner up with Honda again, all seems to be forgotten. Honda doesn’t want to dwell on the past and is ready to help Alonso become a World Champion for the first time since 2006.

Honda and Aston Martin will join forces in two seasons’ time, and Koji Watanabe, the president of Honda Racing Corporation said they wanted, “[To] become World Champion from 2026 onwards.”

F1 will undergo a massive regulation overhaul in 2026 with its focus being on the power units. All the outfits and engine manufacturers are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure they are at the top of their game when this new era kicks off. Watanabe, as quoted by GP Blog, said, “We have to set sharp goals to be able to get the very best out of it together with Aston Martin.”

Alonso will be the focal point in this new partnership between Aston Martin and the Japanese company. Both parties insist that the “GP 2” comment from nine years ago, isn’t something they are thinking about, but Alonso will be wary of a repeat of what he went through during that stint. Alonso also signed a contract extension with Aston Martin, which means he will be leading them in 2026, with Honda in the mix.

In 2015, Honda was not in a good place, and Alonso’s comments added insult to injury. Since then, however, their partnership with Red Bull has turned them into a dominant force. They won two back-to championships in 2022 and 2023, and are the favorites to emerge victorious in 2024 and 2025 as well. Hence, Alonso’s future is unlikely to mirror the past.

Fernando Alonso chose Aston Martin despite multiple options

Alonso entered 2024, with his contract up at the end of the campaign. There were rumors linking him to Mercedes and Red Bull, but he settled the dust by re-signing with Aston Martin. He will drive for them until at least 2026, when he will be 44 years old.

Alonso publicly insisted that he believed in the team and its progress. He also revealed that he never signed a contract as long as this, and it will keep him tied to the Silverstone-based team “for many years to come.”

Aston Martin already showed progress in 2023, with Alonso grabbing eight podium finishes, proving that he still has what it takes to compete towards the front of the grid. With a better car and a potentially better engine under Honda, Alonso could become a race winner again, and fulfill his dream of competing for the title one last time before calling it quits.