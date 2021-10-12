“Honda preparing to leave Red Bull”– Honda name will be replaced on Red Bull during US GP

“Honda preparing to leave Red Bull”– Honda will be replaced by Acura from Red Bull’s livery and drivers’ suits during the US Grand Prix.

In the last three years, Honda has given extraordinary service to Red Bull and finally managed to bring them to the front fight for the championship. However, Japanese manufacturers are seeing a shift in their business vision. Hence, they have decided to leave F1.

So, the transition of Honda’ exit is about to be started, as they will be trying a marketing gimmick with Red Bull during their last trip to Austin, United States together.

According to Racingnews365, Acura name will replace Honda on Red Bull’s rear-wings and suits at the Circuit of Americas. However, Honda’s name will not be absolutely replaced from the sight but will be on smaller scales.

Acura is a luxury car division of Honda, and it was launched in the United States around 35 years ago. So, it is a perfect opportunity for Honda further to promote their brand in the western domestic market.

Red Bull Racing is to run with Acura branding at the #USGP. Acura is Honda’s American luxury division. The Honda name won’t be fully replaced. #F1 #Acura #RedBull pic.twitter.com/7R27ZhbckK — Decalspotters (@decalspotters) October 11, 2021

Not the first time Acura appearing in F1

Acura competes with Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Jaguar in the US market regarding the luxurious car category. While these brands are stalwarts globally, Acura is prominent in the US, too, for its high-end features.

Acura has a knack for appearing in F1, as it will not be the first appearance. McLaren drivers Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost had the Acura name on their visors in the late 1980s and early 1990s while driving the dominant Honda engines at the time.

The source revealed that Red Bull refused to comment on it when they reached the Milton-Keynes-based outfit to know further about the matter. Thus, we can only wait until it’s finally announced.