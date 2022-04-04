“Hope to see you when WWE comes to Abu Dhabi!”- Throwback to when Lewis Hamilton was awarded a WWE Championship belt by legend Triple H

Ahead of the 2017 Abu Dhabi GP, WWE legend Triple H wished good luck to Lewis Hamilton who had already won the Title that year.

Hamilton won his fourth World Title and his third with Mercedes in 2017. He sealed his victory at the 2017 Mexican GP, with two races to spare and went into the season finale as World Champion.

Ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi, the Brit received a message of support from a very unlikely admirer. It was none other than WWE legend Triple H.

Triple H’s career in professional wrestling lasted well over thirty years. Last year however, he ended up facing a ‘cardiac event’ that put a halt in his wrestling life. His retirement was confirmed earlier this month, in an ESPN interview with Stephen A. Smith.

During the second night of WrestleMania last Sunday, the ‘King of Kings’ came out to start the show. He thanked fans for their unconditional support over the years, and left his wrestling boots behind, confirming his retirement.

Also read: Niki Lauda was called traitor by Enzo Ferrari

Triple H wished Lewis Hamilton good luck ahead of the 2017 season finale

Hamilton went into the 2017 Abu Dhabi GP as World Champion. As a result, he wasn’t really under a lot of pressure. However, a driver of his pedigree would want to finish every race as a winner.

Triple H took to his Twitter account to wish Hamilton good luck ahead of the showdown in Yas Island.

“From us at WWE to F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton, finish the season strong at the Abu Dhabi GP,” the tweet read. “Hope to see you when WWE comes to Abu Dhabi on December 7 and 8.”

From us @WWE to @F1 Champion @LewisHamilton, finish the season strong at the #AbuDhabiGP…hope to see you when @WWE comes to Abu Dhabi on December 7 & 8. #WWEAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/NXw7pMuOxT — Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2017

Along with the tweet, the ‘Cerebral Assassin’ also added a picture. It was that of a customized WWE Championship belt that had Hamilton’s logo and car number on it.

After his success in the 2017 season, Hamilton won a further three Titles with Mercedes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. He was finally dethroned by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the 2021 season.

Also read: Toto Wolff confirms Mick Schumacher’s Saudi Arabia crash will not impact Haas cost cap