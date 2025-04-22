mobile app bar

Horner Brandishing ‘Evidence’ of Verstappen’s Innocence Dubbed Futile: “Stewards Have Made Their Call”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Christian Horner (L), Oscar Piastri (MCL) and Max Verstappen (RBR) at turn 1 of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit (R)

Christian Horner (L), Oscar Piastri (MCL) and Max Verstappen (RBR) at turn 1 of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency and IMAGO / PsnewZ

Oscar Piastri was never going to be docile in his battle with Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He managed to rattle the defending world champion by diving down the inside into Turn 1. The result? Verstappen being forced to take evasive action and go off track to maintain his lead from pole.

However, just as it seemed Verstappen had gotten away with a scare, the stewards handed him a five-second time penalty—much to Red Bull’s frustration, as they argued that Piastri had forced their star driver off the track.

Piastri, however, maintained his line in an attempt to make the corner, while Verstappen ran out of road and was forced to take the run-off. Even the stewards concluded that Piastri was sufficiently alongside the Red Bull driver to have the right to hold his line.

Understandably, Verstappen’s camp wasn’t willing to accept the decision. Team principal Christian Horner even presented still shots showing Verstappen ahead of Piastri at the apex—hardly groundbreaking, especially for the stewards, who had already reviewed onboard footage from both cars before reaching a verdict, as journalist Ian Parkes noted.

“They do have all the evidence in front of them regardless of what Christian Horner might’ve brought to his media briefing post-race,” Parkes said in a RacingNews365 video.

He further explained the stewards’ grounds for the five-second penalty and why they deemed Piastri had the right to hold his line alongside Verstappen at Turn 1.

They stated in their decision document that the Australian driver’s front axle was ahead of the mirror on Verstappen’s RB21. According to the Driving Standards Guidelines, which have been a topic of discussion due to their confidentiality in the paddock, this met the requirements for the attacking car—Piastri, in this case—going down the inside.

Secondly, as Verstappen left the track to gain a considerable advantage and failed to give it back on the same lap, as he should have, the stewards had no doubt in penalizing him. “So, Christian Horner can bring all the evidence he wants or these still shots that he presented. But as far as everybody is concerned, the stewards have made their call,” Parkes said.

In fact, the stewards gave Verstappen the benefit of the doubt due to the incident occurring at the first corner on the opening lap of the Grand Prix. Parkes reiterated that the stewards had mentioned in their decision document that the standard penalty for ‘leaving the track and gaining an advantage’ is 10 seconds.

Due to this being a Lap 1 incident amid the chaos of a race start, the stewards were lenient with Verstappen, handing him a five-second penalty. As for Red Bull, there is no clarity as to whether they will request the right to review this decision by the stewards.

However, since this was a penalty served during the race and not a post-race penalty, it is unlikely that it can be overturned. Moving forward, Verstappen will likely seek clarity on how to navigate such instances to avoid any further penalties for the rest of the season.

