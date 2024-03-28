“Can He Ball?” Admissions Open for Roscoe FC as Lewis Hamilton Drops Yet Another Wholesome Pictures of His Dog

Lewis Hamilton recently posted photos of his dog Roscoe playing with his friends on X, formerly Twitter, and labeled them as Roscoe FC. Just like any other Soccer club, Roscoe FC needs more players to form the team, and a fan has already applied for admission, to which Hamilton even responded.

A fan named Kals posted a picture of his pet, Barkley, asking, “Can Barkley join the team?” To this, Hamilton questioned, “Can he ball?” Kals replied, “Barkley wants to meet up soon.”

The comment section of the post was filled with wholesome edits of Roscoe. Fans from all over the world edited photos of Hamilton’s son and posted them with soccer trophies one after another.

A fan put Roscoe’s photo beside the Premier League trophy, while another hailed the pup as the best soccer player on the planet. However, the most interesting of all was Roscoe’s Ballon d’Or win! A fan-edited the 11-year-old’s doggo’s photo with the ultimate individual prize in the Soccer world.

This came to Hamilton‘s notice, and he retweeted the photo from his official account. The Briton also replied to some of the fans. Hamilton revealed that his ‘son’ won the match that he was playing, and he even scored a hat-trick!

What makes Roscoe Hamilton so famous?

Roscoe Hamilton is a full-time companion of Lewis Hamilton. Given how the Mercedes driver regards him as his ‘son’ and often brings him to the paddock, it’s needless to say how much importance the dog gets from the media.

Apart from this, the 39-year-old regularly posts about Roscoe on all his social media accounts. Therefore, the young puppy always gets exposure, and that has made him the most famous dog in F1 right now.

Roscoe has an incredible one million followers on Instagram, and this often gets him ample endorsements to work with. Through this, the doggo often earns enough money [$700 a day as of 2022] that could put any full-time job holder human being to shame.

The son of Lewis Hamilton lives with him in the posh city of Los Angeles. Hamilton, who’s in endless love with his dog, does not leave any scope for hardship for Roscoe and provides top-of-the-line luxury at all times.