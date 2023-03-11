Emotional Lando Norris Finally Breaks His Silence on Daniel Ricciardo Split

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo shared a rollercoaster of a relationship during their time in McLaren. After having a bumpy start, owing to their age difference and Norris’ extremely close relationship with Carlos Sainz. After overcoming their initial differences, the duo was as tight as brothers.

However, with the media and fans often warping their comments toward each other, the perception of the relationship was always distorted. However, what remained true was their child-like innocence with each other, one that Norris has come to miss.

Lando Norris gets emotional over Daniel Ricciardo

After getting a taste of what F1 would be like without the loud and enthusiastic Honey Badger, Norris is visibly distraught when asked if he misses his former teammate. During one of his streams, Norris answered “I miss Daniel…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Content (@f1videocontent)

Reminiscing Danny Ric, Norris’ friend, Max Fewtrell, asks if Ricciardo was present for the season opener in Bahrain. Norris sadly shakes his head and replies, “Of course I miss him.”

Norris had earlier listed the various ways in which his teammate helped him, not only as a driver but also as an individual. At the end of the season, he claimed it had been an honor working with the Aussie. “I’ve still been able to learn a hell of a lot from Daniel. His approach to racing, his mentality with it all, [you] see in the tough times how he keeps so strong with it all and has so much belief in himself.”

Also read: Bizarre Oscar Piastri Disaster Has McLaren Roasted Just 15 Laps Into the Season

Despite beating him in points, Ricciardo’s driving and work ethic left a mark on Norris as well. “It’s not an easy thing to do but the more I’ve been able to learn from him, the better I’ve become and that’s certainly a good thing for me

Oscar Piastri is nothing like his predecessor

Lando Norris shares his first impressions of working with Oscar Piastri. Unlike the loud and congenial Ricciardo, “he’s quiet.” The McLaren number one further added, “I think he’s a little bit the opposite of Daniel at the minute.”

Hear from Lando and Oscar after the #BahrainGP. 🇧🇭 Thank you for your support. 🧡 #FansLikeNoOther We keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/6wYROhPWxP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 5, 2023

However, Norris understands the immense pressure of facing your first F1 season and hopes to mentor the young rookie. Norris wrapped it up, ” [He’s a] lovely guy and we’ve been getting on well so far, so [I] look forward to it.”

While it would be hard to replicate what Ricciardo and Norris shared, the same was once said about Ricciardo replacing Sainz. Hopefully, we get yet another entertaining Papaya duo with Piastri in the mix.