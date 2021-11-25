F1

“We need to come up with a solution”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits that the team is still working on their ‘flappy rear wing’ issue

"We need to come up with a solution": Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits that the team is still working on their 'flappy rear wing' issue
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“LeBron James invited me to his house just to beat me at bowling”: Steph Curry reminisces about the Cavaliers superstar beating him in bowling and on the court the very next day
Next Article
Riot Arcane Season 1: How Riot Netflix collaboration ushered a new era of quality Anime?
F1 Latest News
"We need to come up with a solution": Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits that the team is still working on their 'flappy rear wing' issue
“We need to come up with a solution”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits that the team is still working on their ‘flappy rear wing’ issue

Christian Horner says that Red Bull is still working on finding a solution to fix…