How a bed-ridden photo of Michael Schumacher went up for sale for $1 Million

A close friend of Michael Schumacher snapped a picture of him and hawked it around Europe for $1 Million in 2016.

Michael Schumacher met a tragic fate while skiing in the Alps in 2013 suffering a horrible brain injury. Since then the German legend has been in an artificially induced coma and the updates about his health have been kept as a closely guarded secret.

But according to reports, the pictures of Schumacher were smuggled out of his Geneva home to be auctioned to media outlets across Europe in December 2016 for $1 Million.

German prosecutors in Offenburg later confirmed that “an unknown person” had taken “secret” snaps and were offering them for “high amounts of money”.

Schumacher was moved to his home to rehabilitate in 2014 after he was released from the coma. It was in his home that the “unknown person” snapped a picture of him while he lay injured in bed.

These actions triggered an investigation where prosecutors described it as a “violation of his personal range of life” and a breach of his privacy.

Michael Schumacher is recovering in private

Corrina Schumacher, Michael’s wife has made sure that her husband recovers in private. To take care of him, Corrina reportedly spent $12.3 Million to build a medical suite at their home by Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

She used the funds from the family’s $613 Million fortune to build a suite equipped with high-tech medical facilities at their mansion.

Corrina also gave an emotional interview for the new Netflix documentary Schumacher. “I have never blamed God for what happened,” she said. “It was just really bad luck – all the bad luck anyone can have in life.”

“It’s always terrible when you say, ‘Why is this happening to Michael or us?’ But then why does it happen to other people?”

Fighting back tears, Corinna continues: “Of course, I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him.”

“I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he’s here and that gives us strength, I find.”

