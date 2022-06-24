When Michael Schumacher received $7million worth private island as gift from Dubai Prince

Michael Schumacher still remains one of the most loved F1 icons due to his incredible skills and exploits, and that got him a private island.

In a career touching three decades, Michael Schumacher became a living legend. His 91 Grand Prix wins that got him seven-world championships made him one of the most adored drivers of all time.

Certainly, as he travelled, he got materialistic praises everywhere. But a Dubai Prince went a step ahead when he gave him a private island. The island reportedly cost around $7 million back when it was gifted in 2012.

Dubai’s crown prince Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum thought of gifting Schumacher the island situated off the coast of Jumeirah. It is present in the clustered aisle called the “the world”.

The group claims, “An array of island parcels means an array of possibilities. Engineered to be flexible and designed to be unforgettable – a blank canvas in the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf. An incomparable destination.”

The 300-island-strong cluster is intended to represent the world. That’s why the islands are scattered intentionally. Schumacher’s island is supposed to represent Antarctica.

Michael Schumacher gets the highest state award in Germany

Schumacher is away from the public eye for almost a decade now. His terrible skiing accident gave him a serious brain injury. His family prefers to respect his privacy and has kept him away from the world barring a few important people.

It’s the 10-year anniversary of Michael Schumacher’s last podium in Formula 1 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ITtsyhpRi1 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 24, 2022

Yet, the world still celebrates him. To honour his incredible F1 career, North-Rhine-Westphalia awarded him the state prize, which is apparently the most honourable award in the state.

“Michael Schumacher’s work as an athlete and as a supporter of a good cause radiates far beyond the borders of his homeland of North Rhine-Westphalia,” said NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst.

Additionally, Schumacher’s exceptional career was also recently got covered by Netflix. The OTT platform released a much-awaited documentary on him and received some remarkable responses.

