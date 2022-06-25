Lewis Hamilton can’t break this Michael Schumacher record in 2022

Lewis Hamilton has either equalled or broken all but one record of Michael Schumacher and it is highly unlikely that he will in 2022.

Both Schumacher and Hamilton have seven world championship titles while the Briton leads the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (184), among others.

However, there is one that Hamilton might not be able to break in 2022. The German has won the French GP eight times while the Briton has won the British and Hungarian GP eight times each.

As Hamilton is suffering from the porpoising issues of W13 in 2022, it is unlikely that he will take a win in the upcoming Silverstone GP and break the record by taking a ninth victory at his home race.

The chances of the 37-year-old taking a victory in Silverstone next weekend is slim. Mercedes has started the 2022 season on the wrong foot as it is suffereing from disastrous porpoising. It is so severe that Hamilton was left with a severe back pain after the race in the recent Azerbaijan GP.

The Briton has only been on the podium twice this season. One of them was at the last time out in Canada GP. This has raised hope for the Brackley-based team and the Briton himself.

Lewis Hamilton eyeing one more all-time record

Apart from the Schumacher record, the Mercedes driver is vying for an another impressive achievement. He is currently tied with Alain Prost for the most podiums at a home race.

They have both stood on the podium 11 times at their home races. Hamilton would garner another all-time record in his stats if he finishes within the top three at the Silverstone circuit.

Hamilton’s podium finish in Canada was well deserved after all the misfortune he suffered in the past, said the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

“There were a lot of races that worked against him where he could have scored a podium or a much better result and it was not his wrongdoing, but [simply] bad luck,” said Wolff. “Seeing him now on the positive side and being on the podium without anything in a way gifted, that’s good to see.”

