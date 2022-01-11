“It hit him very hard in subsequent days”– Four time world champion claims Lewis Hamilton has every reason not to return to F1

Former F1 driver Alain Prost claims Lewis Hamilton has reasons to not continue further in Formula 1 but also has several to return.

The most successful F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, was only a lap away from winning his record eight F1 championships before the FIA took some questionable decisions.

That led Max Verstappen to clinch the title under his nose. Many Hamilton fans think that the Briton was wronged with the decisions. Meanwhile, Hamilton is yet to give a media appearance since then.

Former F1 champion Alain Prost thinks that Hamilton has every reason to go away from F1 due to this. But he also feels that he has solid grounds to come back.

“It’s hard to put yourself in his shoes,” said Prost, quoted by French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche. “He surely has as many reasons to stop as to continue. It’s fifty-fifty. He’s taken a big blow to the head, but it would be really sad if he wasn’t here this season.”

More competition in F1 may entice Lewis Hamilton

But Prost also thinks that given the new 2022 regulations aim to add competition in F1, it may attract Hamilton back in the competition. It would be a golden opportunity to further argue himself as the greatest of all time in F1.

“I want to stay optimistic because there’s this eighth title to go and this new technical regulation, with maybe three teams at the top and four or five drivers vying for the title,” added the Alpine advisor.

“That’s a challenge that Hamilton might want to take on,” he added. Neither Mercedes nor F1 have been able to update Hamilton’s assured return undoubtedly.

Moreover, even his brother Nicolas Hamilton could only reveal that the seven-time world champion is taking a break from F1. So, it only remains to be seen where Hamilton’s future lies before the 2022 season.

