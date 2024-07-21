How Are McLaren Sponsor Names Moving on the Sidepods? New Tech or Augmented Reality?

McLaren’s sidepods became the focus at the Hungarian GP, not because of its design, but because the sponsor’s names on it kept changing. It became a topic of discussion with some wondering if it was a trick played by the cameras. However, in reality, McLaren introduced this technology more than two years ago.

The Woking-based outfit’s official website explains how the system works. An article on it reads,

“The patented hardware and software allows branding to change in real-time via triggers activated from the car’s CAN bus system. There are several scenarios over a race weekend that the system can recognize and respond accordingly to ensure that what is displayed on the race cars is flexible and situationally relevant.”

Ladies and gentlemen… the gyro cam ‍ And what better example than Lando Norris’ fastest lap?#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/QsyO3PQgz5 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 20, 2024

Seamless Digital, a company partnered with several teams in F1, has made this possible. They provide and develop new paint technologies and high-performance coatings for the outfits they work with.

The testing of these panels first began in late 2021 and was introduced on the McLaren cars towards the end of 2022.

The technology uses e-ink displays. Multiple small ink particles have different charges to them. As and when a current is passed, the image changes depending on how the ink particles move. Power is only required to change the image and there is no need for backlighting.

Along with multiple years of R&D, the system was made so as not to add any extra weight to the car. Mark Turner, CEO of Seamless Digital explained how this could be seamlessly fitted to the side of the cockpit. But, it would affect the aerodynamics of the car.

Implications of the digital advertising panels seen on the McLaren

Sponsorship is one of the most crucial aspects of running an F1 team. Cars are essentially a huge blank billboard for sponsors to fill their names on. As such, the technology McLaren uses can change the way sponsors work for all teams.

The sidepod is usually the place reserved for the biggest or the title sponsor of the team. Oracle in Red Bull’s case, Aramco in Aston Martin’s case, and Petronas for Mercedes.

If teams can integrate these panels into other parts of the cars, they can have even more sponsors. The amount of money can be decided based on how much time someone spends on a specific part.

McLaren at the moment has the most sponsors out of any team in F1. CEO Zak Brown, who founded Just Marketing International, is the reason behind the sponsorship success. It is also why they display the highest number of sponsors using the technology developed by Seamless Digital.