Pierre Gasly Hit with the Super Bowl Fever as He Chimes in to Congratulate the Chiefs On an Iconic Win

The Super Bowl LVIII is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a thrilling victory in the dying seconds of the game. Trailing for most of the match, the Chiefs dug deep to win the title, sending fans into a frenzy. One such fan was none other than Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, who uploaded a story on his Instagram celebrating the win.

The story had a photo of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes holding the NFL trophy. Gasly added the caption, “ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! WHAT A GAME!” to the photo. He added the words, “Let’s get it,” and tagged the Chiefs’ account before congratulating them.

Chiefs’ Tight End, Travis Kelce, also played a starring role in the win, claiming a crucial gain of a few yards right before the game-winning touchdown pass. Kelce is an important member of Alpine‘s F1 setup, given his role in investing in the team alongside Mahomes.

Rory McIlroy (Golf), Anthony Joshua (Boxing), Juan Mata, and Trent Alexander Arnold (both Soccer) are also key investors in the French team alongside Otro Capital.

The professional athletes and the investment group committed to an investment of about $218 million in the team. In exchange, they acquired a 24% stake in the team. To showcase their support for the Enstone outfit, both Kelce and Mahomes were present at the inaugural Las Vegas GP last year.

Travis Kelce thrilled to invest in the team that houses Pierre Gasly

Following his investment in Alpine, Kelce revealed he was thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Mahomes. He added he looked forward to the new chapter and was restless to see what they could achieve together.

Further showcasing his support for the team, Kelce recently flaunted a black Alpine cap on his podcast. The act generated a lot of buzz, with fans wanting to get their hands on the same.

Despite the investment, Alpine saw a dip in its performance from 2022. The team finished in P4 that season, securing 173 points but no podiums. However, the following season saw them tumble down 6th, with 120 points.

The only positive to come from the season was that Alpine secured two podium finishes. Nonetheless, the investment remains a ray of hope for the French team, who would be looking to improve in 2024.