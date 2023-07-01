HomeSearch

Max Verstappen Joins Motorsport Fraternity in Mourning Tragic Loss of 18 YO Driver Dilano Van ‘t Hoff

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published July 01, 2023

In an unfortunate turn of events, Dilano Van ’t Hoff has passed away after suffering fatal injuries from a crash in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine on Saturday. Following this, Max Verstappen and Co. have come ahead to mourn the tragic loss of the Dutch motorsport driver.

The 18-year-old driver who was driving for MP Motorsport was involved in a multi-car collision at the Spa-Francorchamps, where the conditions were wet. It was the final race of the weekend at Raidillon and was red-flagged after the crash.

The race was stopped following the tragic incident, as the whole motorsport fraternity mourns the dead. After the official statement by MP Motorsport, back-to-back condolences flooded the internet with top motorsport personalities and officials.

Verstappen and Co. mourn Van ‘t Hoff

As soon as the news of the young Dutchman’s demise broke, it spread like wildfire. Given below are some of the reactions taken from Twitter:

Verstappen sent condolences to Van ‘t Hoff’s family.

Carlos Sainz on the extremely sad day for Motorsport.

It was heartbreaking for Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris joined to mourn the young driver.

George Russell shared his thoughts too.

