Rivals Do Not Stand a Chance Against Max Verstappen as Red Bull Focuses on One Driver, Reckons Ex-F1 Driver

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes that there are drivers on the current grid who can pose a threat to Max Verstappen’s dominance. But as long as the Austrian outfit continues to use its full resources on the reigning champion, no one stands a chance. Speaking exclusively to Express, the British expert named Lewis Hamilton and young drivers such as George Russell, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Charles Leclerc as drivers who have the potential to take the fight to the Dutchman.

Advertisement

“Would they be able to go up against Max? The problem you will always have is that the team is focused on one guy,” said Herbert.

Herbert explained that teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren have the ability to focus on both the drivers, but he understands Red Bull’s approach as well. The 59-year-old drew parallels with his own time with Michael Schumacher in Benetton when team boss Flavio Briatore gave more importance to the German legend. “They always knew he would do the job,” Herbert said.

Advertisement

The same is the case with Max Verstappen, Red Bull, and Sergio Perez. It became evident in 2023 that Verstappen drives on a different level and has the caliber to dominate the season as he did with 19 wins out of 22 races. Therefore, Red Bull obviously focused all its resources towards their 26-year-old talent. Meanwhile, Perez kept struggling with the same machinery, often failing to even score second position in the races.

This also brought massive criticisms to Perez’s door and even threats of getting replaced either midway through the season or the next season. Regardless of all the speculations surrounding Perez’s future, Red Bull has maintained its stance that it will stand by the contract that it signed with the Mexican driver, which remains intact until the end of 2024.

Sergio Perez must brace up as Max Verstappen continues to improve every year

In an interview with Racefans.net (as quoted by GPBlog), Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained that Verstappen is learning something new every day and is improving every year. The team boss said that the 3-time world champion is like a sponge; he soaks in the knowledge and the information and applies it, and is always hungry for more!

The British boss is convinced that Verstappen will continue to improve in the coming years. Horner also believes that the young Red Bull gem would not continue racing even at the age of 42. But that is way into the future, so the Dutchman is going to take one thing at a time.

Verstappen has revealed that he does not wish to continue racing in F1 in his 40s. He has revealed several retirement plans, including building his own team and creating a ladder for sim drivers to become professional drivers.