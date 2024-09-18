How Carlos Sainz or George Russell Can Replicate 43-Year-Old Chapter in Formula 1

Among F1’s race winners in 2024, Carlos Sainz and George Russell are the only two drivers to have won just once. However, if either of them secures another victory in the remaining seven races, they could replicate a feat that hasn’t been seen in F1 for 43 years.

The five other drivers who have stood on the top step of the podium this year are Max Verstappen (six wins), Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri, each with two victories.

The last time this many drivers won multiple races was in 2012. But if either Sainz or Russell wins again, it would match a record last seen in 1981, when six drivers had at least two wins.

2024 is the first F1 season since 2012 with 5 drivers having multiple wins. And we’re one Russell or Sainz win away from becoming only the second season to ever have 6 drivers with multiple wins. This is a banger of a season & there’s no telling when we get a year like it again. pic.twitter.com/49oGhUCeNy — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) September 17, 2024

The 2024 season has been unpredictable, with no clear favorites heading into each race weekend. Circuit layout and strategy decisions have played a major role in determining winners. As such, a victory for either Russell or Sainz is certainly possible.

Sainz, in particular, will be eyeing victory at the upcoming Singapore GP. He won at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2023, and the layout is expected to suit the SF24 this season, making him a potential favorite. Additionally, the circuits in Las Vegas and Mexico are also expected to favor the Ferrari driver.

Meanwhile, Mercedes could be targeting Brazil as a possible venue for Russell’s second win of the season, as it was where he secured his first-ever F1 victory in 2022.

Records broken or equaled during the 2024 F1 season

The 2024 season kicked off with a record-breaking calendar of 24 races, marking the longest campaign in F1 history.

As the year progressed, several more records were broken or equaled. Lewis Hamilton equaled the record for the most wins at a single circuit with his ninth British GP victory at Silverstone. He also reached the milestone of 200 podiums.

Piastri and Norris claimed their maiden F1 wins, bringing the total number of race winners on the current grid to 13—the most since 1980.

Ollie Bearman made history by becoming the first driver to score points for two different constructors in his first two races. The Brit earned points for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian GP, followed by points for Haas at the Azerbaijan GP.

Another upcoming milestone would be Fernando Alonso reaching his 400th Grand Prix weekend at the Mexican GP, followed by his 400th race start at the Qatar GP.