“How Come the Number One Finished Number Two?”: Theory Behind McLaren Fiasco Emerges

McLaren’s strategy call in the closing stages of the 2024 Hungarian GP almost handed Lando Norris the win, at the cost of its other driver Oscar Piastri. Norris, however, complied with team orders, and let his teammate get his maiden Grand Prix victory.

On the Formula for Success podcast, both David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan agreed on one thing — Norris being McLaren’s number 1 driver. “Then how come the number one finished number two?”, Coulthard asked his co-host.

Jordan, who has a lot of experience managing top drivers in the sport, felt that Piastri had the right to pit first, but McLaren decided to cover Lewis Hamilton’s threat by pitting Norris. This was a right call, according to the Irishman. However, there was a catch.

“It had repercussions… I don’t think that they [McLaren] realized that Lando would go so far in the lead of the race. And that’s probably what’s irritating Lando”.

Norris didn’t create any troubles for Piastri or McLaren from P2 for the majority of the Hungarian GP. But, he got put in a winning position and was forced to give it up. Now, the Briton may feel the effects of this sacrifice in the drivers’ championship battle.

Did Norris’ championship charge get affected?

After Norris’ P2 at the Hungaroring, the gap to Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Standings came down to 76 points. However, had Norris defied team orders, it would have been 69.

Considering there are still 11 races to go, it isn’t the end of the world for Norris. McLaren has the fastest car on the grid, and Norris will have plenty of opportunities to win races; that is unless Red Bull comes charging back.

LAP 69/70 OSCAR PIASTRI LEADS THE GRAND PRIX Lando Norris did what was asked of him, but now is he fighting back?! #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/5Vlk9TY1qb — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2024

After the Hungarian GP, Norris revealed that he remembered all the times Piastri let him pass previously for podium places. He also realized that to win the championship, he would need Piastri’s help.

In the end, a 1-2 finish for McLaren helped the Woking-based team considerably in the Constructors’ Championship. The gap to Red Bull is now at just 51 points.