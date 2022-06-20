“$2.5million more than Michael Schumacher paid for it” – Ferrari legend’s wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion

Corinna Schumacher, the wife of formula one legend Michael Schumacher, is reportedly selling their Lake Geneva mansion for $6.1 million.

The Schumachers originally acquired the estate, also known as Sur Le Moulin, for just $3.6 million in 2002. Not long after that Michael Schumacher went on to win his fifth world championship title with Scuderia Ferrari.

The 20,000-square-metre farmhouse on the banks of Lake Geneva has been listed for $6.1 million; more than double what the Schumachers paid for it in 2002.

According to German magazine Bunte, the expensive mansion has been described as “an exceptional property in a quiet and protected location”.

Michael Schumacher with his son, Mick Schumacher, and his wife, Corinna Schumacher, at the 2012 #BelgianGP, which marked Michael’s 300th GP in #F1. #Formula1 #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/TokNp0dzM7 — M. Schumacher Fans (@MSchumacherFans) November 10, 2021

The Schumacher family has reportedly left the home mostly vacant and was left without permanent residents.

The report adds that the Schumachers were served by housekeepers and guarded by bodyguards while living there, while Corinna, a decorated rider, kept horses on the grounds.

The property features the main residence, a guest house, and an office that was used by the Ferrari ace himself.

Since Michael’s devastating skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013; the Schumachers have reportedly relocated to their Gland, Switzerland property; with rumours of a new $33 million primary residence in Majorca, previously owned by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Corinna allows very few people to visit Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher’s renowned Formula One career came to an end nearly ten years ago in 2013, when he retired to recover privately from a horrific skiing accident.

He hasn’t been seen since, but his son, Mick, has continued his father’s legacy on the track, keeping the Schumacher name alive and well.

According to Jean Todt, the Ferrari team boss turned FIA chief, Mick’s father is still alive due to his wife Corinna. He said that she was successful in preventing his death while bearing substantial blame.

Last month, F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone said he was anticipating Michael could one day answer questions on his health himself.

While Michael Schumacher’s former manager Willi Weber says that Corinna has denied requests of a visit.

“I’d like to know how he’s doing and shake hands or stroke his face. But unfortunately, this is rejected by Corinna,” he said.

Luca Badoer, a former Ferrari colleague of Schumacher’s said that only his wife decides who is permitted to visit.

“I regularly visit him,” the Italian said “But the family wants to keep a sort of secrecy around him, and I fully respect their will.

“Corinna allows very few people to visit him,” he added. “But they said to me ‘It will not do you or him any good’.

Badoer’s comments came only days after Rubens Barrichello claimed he was banned from visiting his former Maranello teammate.

