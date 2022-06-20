F1

“$2.5million more than Michael Schumacher paid for it” – Ferrari legend’s wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion

"$2.5million more than Michael Schumacher paid for it" - Ferrari legend's wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
"Jimmy Butler's desire to play with his favorite player, Kyrie Irving, could come true" : Heat superstar claimed to have loved to play with Nets #11 five years ago as rumors of his departure from Brooklyn heat up
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"$2.5million more than Michael Schumacher paid for it" - Ferrari legend's wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion
“$2.5million more than Michael Schumacher paid for it” – Ferrari legend’s wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion

Corinna Schumacher, the wife of formula one legend Michael Schumacher, is reportedly selling their Lake…