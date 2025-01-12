mobile app bar

How Defense Against Bullies Turned Lewis Hamilton Into a Karate Black Belt: “I Wanted to Be Bruce Lee”

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
October 20, 2024: Lewis Hamilton (44) with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team start of Drivers Parade at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas. Austin

October 20, 2024: Lewis Hamilton (44) with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team start of Drivers Parade at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas. Austin | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Being one of the very few Black children in his school, Lewis Hamilton was bullied very often, something he has spoken about several times over the years. He wanted to protect himself from them, which is why long before suiting up for a race, he took up karate as a sport.

Hamilton practiced so religiously that he became a black belt, looking back on which he admitted that he wanted to be like Hong Kong martial artist Bruce Lee. “I was bullied at school and I decided to go to karate,” the Briton revealed in an interview with Gayle King. “When I was six, I wanted to be Bruce Lee, so I could defend myself“.

During his school days, Hamilton took up karting with the sole intention of one day making it to F1. However, he admitted that martial arts helped him in all areas of life, including that. “As a kid, I was very wild and there’s a lot of discipline when I went to karate,” he added.

Perhaps what is most important is that he now enjoys it. Today, he follows a life of incredible discipline, which makes him a top-level F1 driver despite being 40 years old.

Hamilton developed a strong interest in martial arts, eventually taking up Muay Thai after achieving everything he could in karate. While it might seem that these pursuits made life at school easier for him, the reality was quite different, largely due to a lack of support from his headmaster.

Hamilton reveals headmaster’s bizarre punishment

The Stevenage-born racer was serious about his racing career, which required him to take time off from school to visit karting tracks. He needed to practice, and there was no way around it. As a result, his father asked the headmaster to help his son catch up on schoolwork, the Ferrari driver revealed in the interview.

Strangely, the headmaster—who remained unnamed—not only refused but also punished him for his absences.

Hamilton revealed that his headmaster would make him “sit outside his office, facing the wall, for the entire day in front of the other students.” As a result, Hamilton expressed in the interview that he believed his headmaster was not a great person because he denied him basic education.

Yet, Hamilton believes that aspiring young drivers should not take days off school for karting, as education is equally important. This perspective likely influenced his decision to start Mission 44, an organization dedicated to helping young people of color pursue careers in STEM.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these