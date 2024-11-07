mobile app bar

“Proud and Honored”: Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Mission44’s ‘Work for the Better World’

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024

Throughout his F1 career, Lewis Hamilton has strived hard, not only to become an example on track but also off it. Building upon his own experiences and struggles, the seven-time world champion founded Mission44. It is a charitable organization that works with the younger generation — providing them with the future of a sustainable and inclusive life.

Recently, the Mercedes driver was present at the Reimagining the Future gala. It was aimed at raising funds to power and support the various organizations and charities that work towards these social causes.

During the event, Hamilton was also honored as the work and impact of Mission44 were celebrated and spread. He took to his official Instagram account to share what the night meant to him and how Mission44 is only becoming stronger.

He wrote, “Proud and honored to celebrate the work and impact of @mission44 at the annual Reimagining the Future night. It was amazing to share the stage with the passionate students we’re working with to build a better world. We’re already seeing a big impact in so many lives, and we’re still only getting started.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

On the track, Hamilton is also set to embark on a journey that will not only be a dream coming true for the Briton but will have an impact on his dealings in the world of philanthropy and his trust in Mission44.

How Hamilton and Ferrari will evolve Mission44

Hamilton’s iconic move to Ferrari is one of the most highly anticipated talking points of the upcoming 2025 F1 season. One of the biggest reasons why the Briton elected to ditch Mercedes and move to the Scuderia was their commitment to Mission44.

The deal that will see the seven-time world champion shift base to Maranello includes a lot of non-sporting commitments. One of these is the Italian team’s pitch of supporting his off-track philanthropic activities.

“John Elkann [Ferrari President] promises to embrace and champion Hamilton’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, including Mission 44. ,” The Qualifier reported.

A joint investment fund would also add $250 million to Hamilton’s future projects. Plus, his compensation for on-track services would bring his total deal with Ferrari to $400 million.

