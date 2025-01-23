mobile app bar

How Did Lewis Hamilton Learn Italian?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton drives on track during the first day of testing as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver at the Fiorano Circuit

Lewis Hamilton drives on track during the first day of testing as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver at the Fiorano Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Lewis Hamilton’s first day as a Ferrari driver kicked off with a swarm of Tifosi waiting outside the Scuderia’s Maranello facilities to greet the seven-time world champion. The #44 driver seemed to assimilate well with the Italian fans as he was heard speaking elementary Italian with the fans in attendance.

But from where did Hamilton learn the language? Well, as it turns out, the Briton does have passing knowledge of Italian — something he reportedly picked up from his former Mercedes teammate, Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg and Hamilton were best of pals growing up, as they climbed the ladder of motorsport together from their karting days. The German driver is known to be fluent in five languages, including Italian, and imparted some of his skills to Hamilton during their time as teammates in karting.

Back in 2009, the Williams F1 website (the team for whom Rosberg drove at the time) published a news story (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter) where it was revealed that Rosberg had taught the Briton some non-family friendly Italian!

Fast forward to 2024, it was announced early in the year that Hamilton will be moving to Ferrari. With almost an entire year on his hands, the Briton did reveal that he had been taking Italian lessons.

While speaking to the Tifosi at the Italian GP last year, the 40-year-old lamented just how hard it was to learn the language. When prodded about taking Italian lessons by his then-teammate, George Russell, Hamilton replied, “I’m trying! It’s bloody too hard. It’s so hard.”

The former McLaren and Mercedes driver’s efforts seem to be paying off, though. The videos of him trying to speak in Italian with the Tifosi and his Ferrari Chairman, John Elkann have seen a swarm of positive responses from fans on social media.

And truth be told, it is essential for the seven-time world champion to do so. He comes into a team with a very rich Italian history and pride for its culture. If he wants to assimilate well within the squad and the fandom — to gun for that elusive eighth title — he will need to pull out all the stops to get familiarized with the culture.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these