“It’s Bloody Too Hard”: Lewis Hamilton on Learning Italian for His ‘New Gig’

With Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025, it seems as though he has started learning Italian. However, things are not going so smoothly for the seven-time World champion, who detailed his difficulties in picking up the language to teammate George Russell.

The conversation between the two, which took place in front of the Tifosi at Monza, began with Hamilton revealing how he was excited to consume more Italian dishes next season, since F1 would increase the weight limit by 2kgs (4.5 pounds). “Lots and lots of penne arrabbiata [attempts Italian pronunciation] and pizza,” Hamilton stated.

Russell noticed Hamilton’s failed attempt to try the Italian pronunciation and asked him if he was learning Italian. “I’m trying! It’s bloody too hard. It’s so hard,” he replied.

Fans in attempt, however, loved Hamilton‘s attempt. They gave him a shout, letting him know that they were excited about the idea of watching him in Ferrari red in 2025.

Hamilton himself is excited about the move, had has spoken about it on several occasions throughout 2024. Perhaps having more pasta and pizza is one of the reasons behind the same.

F1’s decision to increase weight limit could not come at a better time for Hamilton

Just a few weeks after Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was announced, the Briton had to publicly admit that he would have to keep his weight under check. “I’m going to eat the most incredible pizzas next year…I’ll have to be careful with my weight because I simply love Italian food,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton reminiscing about the Italy karting days with Nico Rosberg and eating 3 pizzas a day at the Imola fan zone pic.twitter.com/3jQovDy06t — devyani (@formula_dev) May 18, 2024

However, now that F1 has increased the weight limit, Hamilton will have more leeway. He can consume more Italian food when he moves to Ferrari next year.

As things stand, the minimum weight of F1 drivers is 80kgs. For 2025, however, the FIA has increased it to 82. In doing so, they have also increased the minimum weight of the car from 798kg to 800kg.