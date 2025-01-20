How Did Maranello Turn Up When Michael Schumacher Did His First Test With Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari era has officially kicked off today as the seven-time world champion made his first appearance at the Maranello-based team’s headquarters in Italy. Very soon, the #44 driver will roll out as a Ferrari driver for his first test in an older-spec Ferrari F1 car at their private test track at Fiorano.

This has sent the entirety of the Tifosi into raptures with many fans expected to follow the Briton’s debut. But going back to the mid-1990s, Michael Schumacher’s F1 debut for the Scuderia garnered a similar amount of excitement as Hamilton’s arrival.

Schumacher made his official Ferrari debut in late 1995 at Fiorano. Back then, a swarm of the Tifosi had flocked to the track and lined up on the edges to get a glimpse of the German racing ace as he embarked on an iconic journey with the Prancing Horse.

An incredible moment in F1 history with Michael Schumacher doing his first drive at Fiorano as a Ferrari driver in late 1995. Pretty soon Lewis Hamilton – another 7-time world champion – will do his first drive at Fiorano with Ferrari. Exiting times coming up. pic.twitter.com/UGdGeq4qAr — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) January 20, 2025

When Schumacher joined the Scuderia, he was already a two-time world champion with the Benetton (now Alpine) outfit. However, he was still an untested quantity, and the hype around his arrival wasn’t as pronounced as Hamilton’s, who joins the team as a seven-time world champion and a proclaimed GOAT of the sport.

Schumacher came into the Ferrari fold from the 1996 season at the age of just 27. It took him five seasons before he won his first title for the team in 2000. From there on, he went on to register four more consecutive titles taking his tally up to a record-breaking seven titles — a feat only equalled by Hamilton.

Can Hamilton replicate Schumacher’s Ferrari legacy?

For Hamilton, the pressure is on him to gun for that elusive eighth title that will see him become statistically the greatest F1 driver ever. But will he be able to break Ferrari’s title duck? The Briton has already crossed the 40-year mark and has shown some signs of declining form.

Relatively, Schumacher was more or so in his prime form back in the late ’90s. Despite losing out on the drivers’ title to McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen, Schumacher’s performances in the 1999 seasons saw Ferrari pick up the Constructors’ title for the first time since 1983.

Hamilton’s arrival at the Italian team is also preceded by such a title drought. The last time Ferrari won the Constructors’ title was back in 2008. Needless to say, the #44 driver’s legacy at the team will be decided if he can break their 16-year title drought this season. Given last season’s form book, Ferrari seem to have the car capable of doing so.