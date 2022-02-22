“The plan isn’t only for 2022, it is to keep going for longer”: Fernando Alonso talks about ‘El Plan’ and how Alpine will be pushing for long term success in the future

Fernando Alonso opened up about his feelings towards ‘El Plan’ and how Alpine is working towards achieving long term success.

Alonso’s return to F1 in 2021 was a success, something which many people felt would go the other way. At 40-years old, he put up stunning displays throughout the year, and even bagged a podium finish in Qatar.

However, as the Spaniard has insisted several times, 2021 was just a warm-up year for him. His main goal remains fighting for wins and titles again, something that he can hopefully go after in 2022. Fans have termed this goal of his as ‘El Plan’, which when translated from Spanish means ‘The Plan’.

It’s become an iconic phrase now, with even Alpine putting up those words in their rear wing at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. Alonso however, admits that he has no idea how it became such a huge thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

In a recent interview posted on the F1 website, the former Ferrari driver responded to a question that asked him about ‘El Plan’s’ origins. “It’s a little bit of a mystery, you know what the Plan means,” said Alonso.

“Yeah, but it has been from I think the middle of 2021 from summer. This viral thing you know, everywhere on social media.”

Also read: Fernando Alonso says he came back to F1 because of the new technical regulations

Fernando Alonso and Alpine aim to make their fans happy in 2022 and beyond

Alpine are a recently rebranded version of French team Renault. Under their new name, they had a very decent first season with both Alonso and Esteban Ocon showing some real pace.

However, with new technical regulations and the 2022 season just over a month away, Alonso and his team have set bigger goals. He used the term ‘El Plan’ as something that makes him want to deliver back to his fans.

He said that he received overwhelming support throughout his return season, and now it’s time for him to step up and repay the faith.

Alonso was asked about ‘El Plan’: “I began to see it on social media, I honestly don’t know exactly what El Plan is. I probably shouldn’t say that… but maybe a part of El Plan is not to know exactly what El Plan is”. [@unomasunotresFI] — formularacers (@formularacers_) December 21, 2021

“Trust in what 2022 could be for Alpine. Also, Alpine…El Plan. It was like a game with the letters there. And now it’s out of control,” he continued.

“Honestly, there’s El Plan everywhere I go. Every picture I post, anything, it’s a big thing. So now, we have to deliver. We have to make everyone happy. The plan isn’t only for 2022, it has to keep going for longer.”

Also read: Esteban Ocon enthusiastic to drive the new Alpine F1 car which has been tweaked with the new technical regulations