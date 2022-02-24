F1

“We’re behind them at the moment”: George Russell believes that Mercedes are no match for Ferrari and McLaren at the moment as testing goes on in Barcelona

"We're behind them at the moment": George Russell believes that Mercedes are no match for Ferrari and McLaren at the moment as testing goes on in Barcelona
A.Dyes

Previous Article
What is amnesty provision NBA? Kobe Bryant made Mark Cuban eat his words about the Lakers using the Amnesty Provision on the Black Mamba
Next Article
"James Harden owns a fat suit, CONFIRMED!": NBA Twitter erupts as 76ers star is seen skinnier than ever ahead of debut vs Timberwolves
F1 Latest News
"An end to Chadwick's dream of making it to Formula 1?": Jamie Chadwick cites funding problems as the reason behind her return to W-Series despite winning the Championship twice
“An end to Chadwick’s dream of making it to Formula 1?”: Jamie Chadwick cites funding problems as the reason behind her return to W-Series despite winning the Championship twice

Jamie Chadwick was looking forward to making a step up to F3 or F2 in…