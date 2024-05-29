How Haas’ NASCAR Exit Can Lead the Path to Andretti’s F1 Entry

The Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup Series outfit has announced that it will shut its operations at the end of the 2024 season. The team is co-owned by Gene Haas and American racing icon Tony Stewart. But the reasons Haas has given in its press release may have ominously hinted at an exit from Formula 1 as well. If that is the case, then Andretti has the perfect path to execute their entry into the sport.

Haas was quoted by Motorsport.com as explaining, “The commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch.”

Haas’ statement might also be a reference to the increasing pressure they face in Formula 1. The Kannapolis-based team sit only seventh in the Constructors’ championship and have struggled for pace and performance ever since 2019. Moreover, with F1’s continued push towards sustainability, Haas’ time in F1 could well and truly be up soon.

A joint statement from Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, the co-owners of Stewart-Haas Racing, regarding the future of our team following the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/S9hkjnTNXi — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 28, 2024

The 2026 regulation reset is a further testament to F1’s commitment towards net carbon neutrality. The 2026 engines will see 100% carbon-free fuels. This could have massive ramifications in terms of costs as well as competitiveness. Haas is a Ferrari customer team, and their fate is tied to the Italian outfit.

Naturally, this might not sit well with Gene Haas who has already decided to shut his NASCAR venture, owing to similar challenges. Diminishing returns on track coupled with the added weight of sustainability goals could trigger Haas’ exit from F1 as well.

This sets up the perfect opportunity for Andretti to enter F1. Meanwhile, the American outfit had also received a similar piece of advice from the FIA president himself recently.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem gave Andretti some advice

With the chances of Haas wanting to quit the sport looking very likely, the President of the Governing Body of the sport, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has seemingly preempted the situation. Recently, he was quoted (as reported on X (formerly Twitter)) as saying, “I would advise them [Andretti] to buy another team and not come as the eleventh team.”

This would also fit perfectly with the business model F1 is trying to achieve. The sport has recognized the value it has in the United States’ market. With Haas leaving, what could be better than the arrival of another big American motoring name?

FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem has now told Reuters about Andretti: “I would advise them to buy another team and not come as the eleventh team.” https://t.co/wBvTAwTp6l — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 28, 2024

The added advantage for Andretti in this entire deal would be the chance to step into F1 and be somewhat competitive immediately. In the past, Andretti has expressed its willingness to collaborate with General Motors to become a proper works team.

But, in the meantime, they could pick up the Ferrari deal from Haas and hit the ground running with a competitive engine package. That being said, the odds of Andretti caving in to buy Haas look slim.

The Andretti brand has been very vocal about how they do not believe in just buying a team. Rather, they are keen on being an independent Constructor on the grid.