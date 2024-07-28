Max Verstappen Shares His Race Strategy That Could Make Him Win Despite Massive Deficit

Starting the race from P11, Max Verstappen once again faces a mammoth task at the Belgian Grand Prix. Being the fastest driver on the grid on Saturday, Verstappen and his team know they have the pace to win. Now, the three-time champion has also shared the strategy he will opt for, in his bid to return to winning ways.

Speaking after the qualifying session, the defending world champion detailed his approach for Sunday’s race. “Survive lap one and just go from there,” is what Verstappen had to say. He added that Red Bull has also come up with a different tire strategy for the race, and they will see how it evolves in the race.

Despite having the deficit of a 10-place grid drop, Verstappen shouldn’t have too much of a problem in going past the midfield. Even the frontrunners paled in comparison to the Dutchman’s sheer pace in qualifying at Spa, as Verstappen showcased a glimpse of his 2023 dominance on Saturday.

Although, the 26-year-old hasn’t won a race since the Spanish GP in June. So, he would be looking to get back to the top step of the podium, having won the last two Belgian GPs from the middle of the pack.

However, with four different teams lining up in the top four spots, it will all be up for grabs in a potentially enthralling battle. And with Red Bull’s closest challengers not lining up in the front row, the Austrian team will be looking to take full advantage of the opportunity.

The McLaren challenge is not a worry for Verstappen in Belgium

Throughout the 2024 season, McLaren has been a thorn in Red Bull’s side. The Woking-based team has often shown better pace than the defending champions, but poor strategies have cost them dearly. With Verstappen serving a 10-place grid penalty, McLaren had the chance to lockout the front row and reduce Red Bull’s championship lead.

However, it wasn’t meant to be as the McLaren challengers could only secure P4 and P5 [after Verstappen’s penalty was applied] for the race start. While they still remain in with a shout, Sergio Perez would be hoping to do his team and teammate a favor.

Starting the race from P2, Perez would want to secure the race lead as soon as possible and keep any challengers at bay. Meanwhile, the championship leader will try to make his way past the midfield, and soar into the race lead himself.