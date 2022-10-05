When Lewis Hamilton preferred his $1.1 Million Ferrari supercar over Mercedes

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton’s love for Ferrari knows no boundaries as he chose his $1 Million Ferrari over his Merc counterpart.

Lewis Hamilton has been in limelight for his choice of fashion and his brilliance over the track. He has always been a celebrity who doesn’t shy away from his interests and hobbies.

Merc’s driver interest in sports cars goes beyond just driving the regular Mercedes F1 car. His love for rival Ferrari supercars is something he endures in his lifestyle.

Though he may be earning millions of dollars for driving Mercedes, 31 years old is definitely into the famous red colour Ferrari. Especially the day, when he made a stunning entrance into his new $1.1 Million red colour Ferrari Laferrari at The District restaurant in Beverly Hills in 2016.



Motor racing megastar owns 2 Ferrari supercars which shows his appeal towards Ferrari brands. Besides his gorgeous LaFerrari, he also owns LaFerrari Aperta in Satin White which cost a whopping $1.7 million. It is one of the rare Ferrari supercars that is only 80 in production.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton visits Kingsford Community School as a part of his mission 44 campaign

A sneak peek of his custom LaFerrari

Lewis Hamilton’s custom LaFerrari is powered by a 6.3-litre engine capable of reaching more than 217mph. The stunning supercar is specially crafted for the 31 years old Briton that perfectly fits his lifestyle. This beauty features his name and logo on the doorsills.

According to Carscoops, ‘Hamilton’s LaFerrari is distinct from all others produced as it is painted red across the body but also has a red roof, rather than gloss black, and even a red carbon fibre rear diffuser.’

With a massive 950hp, this custom LaFerrari is perfect for a person like Lewis Hamilton, who loves driving at high speeds.

Lewis Hamilton respects Ferrari

There’s no question that Hamilton’s love for Ferrari goes beyond the traditional rivalry between Mercedes and Ferrari F1 Team. He has respect for the Ferrari team and its engineers. Moreover, owning 2 Ferrari supercars shows his support and interest in Ferrari.

With equal respect and rivalry towards Ferrari, Briton driver loves competing against his rival teams. Currently, placed 6th in the F1 standing and the Mercedes team 3rd in the constructor. He will be looking to get his team in second place at the end of the season.

Read more: Red Bull and AlphaTauri to display Honda logos in their car from Japanese Grand Prix onwards