“How Is This Real?”: Mesmerized by Finland’s Skies, Lando Norris Shares Breathtaking Vacation Pics

After what was a long and tiring 2024 season, Lando Norris spent his off-season taking trips to clear his mind, just like almost every driver in F1. Currently in Finland, Norris shared some pictures from the country and admitted to being perplexed by its beauty.

Norris enjoyed winters in Finland to the fullest, going on adventures in the snow with his friends. But there’s one moment that stood out for the McLaren driver. It was the view of the sky during his outing, which appeared to have a beautiful shade of orange during sunset. “How is this real? Our world is so beautiful sometimes,” the 25-year-old wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #LN4 (@lnfournation)

Norris’ location suggested that he was somewhere in Lapland, towards the North of the country, where the weather can go well below 5° Fahrenheit (-15° C).

During the busy F1 season, it’s difficult for Norris and his team to take trips and truly unwind, which is why the Finland experience was so important for him. Not only did the Briton get to recharge in the peaceful surroundings of Finland’s quiet areas, but he also had the chance to interact with some fans, providing a much-needed morale boost.

Norris was spotted at a supermarket, casually shopping, when some fans who recognized him approached and asked for photographs. He happily obliged, creating lasting memories for those admirers.

Norris’ vacation before getting back to the grind

Norris’ vacation began with a skiing adventure in France before he traveled to Dubai to celebrate New Year’s, where he was rumored to be with his supposed girlfriend, Magui Corceiro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #LN4 (@lnfournation)

Afterward, Norris returned to Monaco, where most of the F1 drivers reside, before heading to Finland. This would likely be one of his last trips, as preparations for the new season are set to begin soon.

With a reset mind and a rejuvenated spirit, Norris will be looking to enter the 2025 season with full force. In 2024, his first-ever challenge for the Drivers’ title ended in disappointment, with Max Verstappen clinching the crown with two races to spare.

This year, however, Norris is one of the favorites and will approach the season with extra zest to prove himself.