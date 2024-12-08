“Lando Is My Pick for World Champion”: Nico Rosberg and Danica Patrick Make Bold 2025 Prediction

After a roller-coaster season full of hits and misses in 2024, Lando Norris delivered a perfect race at the season finale in Abu Dhabi to help McLaren secure its first Constructors’ championship since 1998. As soon as he crossed the chequered flag, the Briton stated that he was keen on winning the Drivers’ title next year, something Nico Rosberg and Danica Patrick insisted would happen.

“Lando is my pick for drivers’ world champion next year. And he showed it again today, he’s driving so brilliantly. He is the favorite”, Rosberg said on Sky Sports after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Patrick’s claim echoed that of the 2016 World Champion. “I truly think it’s McLaren’s year next year, and I really do think Lando – he’s my pick,” she said.

It was a commanding performance by Norris, who didn’t put a foot wrong. He secured the pole position in Qualifying yesterday and led from start to finish, ending McLaren’s long trophy drought. Moreover, with the way the Woking-based team finished 2024 with the best car on the grid, they appear poised to take the top spot next year.

At the same time, Oscar Piastri‘s rise makes him a dark horse. Rosberg and Patrick may back Norris. But the Aussie ace has shown that he is more than capable of matching his teammate. Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley even feels that their otherwise good relationship will take a hit in the coming season. “There’s no way that two drivers going for a title in the same team with no other contenders around them can be friends at the end of the championship,” he said earlier this year.

This could be challenging for Norris because there is no guarantee that Piastri will be his only challenger.

How Norris still faces a threat from Verstappen for 2025

Verstappen made a remarkable comeback and defended his championship in style this season. Despite enduring a 10-race winless streak, the Dutchman surged back to overtake Norris and secure the title in Las Vegas, with two races remaining.

Norris, at one stage, looked like the favorite to win the crown. However, his own mistakes along with Verstappen maximizing his results proved to be detrimental to his title hopes. A missed opportunity, considering the papaya squad had the fastest car for much of the second half of 2024.

He did have a stellar season regardless, winning his first-ever F1 race and adding three more to the column. Naturally, he would look to build on this momentum to dominate in 2025. However, if Red Bull can stay within touching distance of McLaren, Norris will have Verstappen to worry about again.