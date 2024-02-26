How Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Opposite Personalities Could Be a Recipe for Disaster

Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025 is one of the biggest driver transfers in F1 history. That being said, according to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel’s brother, Fabian, this historic alliance has the potential to become a massive failure. The 25-year-old believes that certain differences could turn this dream move into a nightmare.

In conversation with Sky (as quoted by FormulaPassion.it), Fabian Vettel explained, “Lewis’s personality and that of Scuderia Ferrari, as I experienced it as Seb’s first supporter, don’t go well at all.”

Naturally, this could lead to tensions between Hamilton and Ferrari, creating an internal mess. That being said, Fabian does not go into the details of what can go wrong. He cited that Hamilton has a different personality, but didn’t point out the differences explicitly.

Presumably, it could be Hamilton’s habit of taking a stance on issues away from F1. Fabian could very well be comparing Vettel’s initiatives to those of Hamilton’s, since the German driver was also very outspoken, and drove for Ferrari for six seasons.

Hamilton is an outspoken advocate for many causes such as diversity, inclusivity and equality. Ferrari meanwhile, have rarely had a driver speak so passionately about topics like that. It very well could be the difference that Vettel’s brother is talking about.

However, considering Hamilton’s status within and outside the world of F1, Ferrari might have to adapt.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies his agenda with Ferrari before 2025 alliance comes good

As much as Hamilton needs a change in environment, Ferrari needs the expertise and talent of someone like him. Hence, the Briton has already laid down everything he wants from the team when he joins them next year. The push for diversity and inclusivity is at the very top of that list.

Autosport quoted the 39-year-old as saying, “Of course, [if] you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I’ve already made that a priority in speaking with John [Elkann]. And they’re super excited to work on it also.”

As things stand, Ferrari is willing to go that extra mile to ensure that Hamilton feels happy and welcome at the team. Chairman John Elkann has personally ensured Hamilton that the entire team will be standing behind his initiatives.

The biggest testament to how seriously Ferrari have pursued Hamilton is the fact that Elkann has already agreed to invest a whopping $400 million into a trust fund to support Hamilton’s off-track initiatives.