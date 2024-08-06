Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 Mission Highlighted: “He Doesn’t Come to Ferrari to Enjoy Retirement”

Lewis Hamilton’s decision to go to Ferrari in 2025 has been one of the biggest talking points of the 2024 season. It has been dubbed by experts as one of the biggest-ever driver movements in the history of the sport. John Elkann, Ferrari’s President, recently spoke about the deal, highlighting Hamilton and Ferrari’s desire to succeed together.

Ferrari is actively preparing for the arrival of Hamilton in 2025 by considering significant changes to its car design and technical setup. One of the most notable changes under consideration is a potential switch to a pull-rod front suspension system, a design already utilized by Red Bull and McLaren. And this is for a good reason too.

Despite starting the 2024 season as the closest competitor to Red Bull, Ferrari has fallen behind as the season progressed. Both McLaren and Mercedes have now moved higher than Ferrari in the pecking order.

However, Elkann is confident that Hamilton will win his eighth championship with the Prancing Horse. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Ferrari’s president made it clear that Hamilton’s move isn’t just about winding down his contract and then eventually retiring.

“He wants to win his eighth title. Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis, he is stronger. He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around him who want to win,” said Elkann. [Translated by Google]

When asked about the value of a 40-year-old driver, Elkann pointed to the tight competition in Formula 1 by saying, “The competition is now real, with four very close teams: Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. It is important to always go to the maximum of your potential.”

He noted that experience brings consistency, a trait Hamilton has shown throughout his career. Elkann also drew parallels between Hamilton and other sports legends who’ve defied age, like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Hamilton’s arrival is already a big boost in Ferrari’s hopes to get back to winning ways, the Italian outfit is making other key changes as well. These include a change in their technical structure by replacing their technical director, Enrico Cardile, for 2025. And the team is hoping to sign legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, who will leave Red Bull next year.