How much will George Russell earn in Mercedes in 2022? Find out as drivers salaries revealed for upcoming calendar year

In 2022, there will be new regulations, new tires, a new desire to get through the season, and an entirely new driving lineup.

In 2022, we expect closer on-track racing and an inspiring future with the new regulation changes. Just like the transfer of drivers from one team to the other during the winter, there are also shift in the salaries. Let us find out how much will the drivers earn this season below.

Lewis Hamilton leads the race in money

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen would be paid $25 Million, keeping win bonuses aside. In comparison, his British arch-rival Lewis Hamilton still leads the salary list with $40 Million if he decides to resume his F1 journey.

Valtteri Bottas has left the Silver Arrows to embark on a new journey with Alfa Romeo will be taking $10 million. While the new kid on the German block, George Russell, will be making $5 Million in the new year.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, the former world champions, earn $20 million and $15 million respectively. Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu will make $1 million as the only rookie on the grid and the first full-time Chinese driver in Formula One history after graduating from Formula 2.

2022 Formula 1 Drivers Salaries:

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton: $40 million*

George Russell: $5 million

Red Bull

Max Verstappen: $25 million

Sergio Perez: $8 million

Alpine

Fernando Alonso: $20 million

Esteban Ocon: $5 million

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: $15 million

Lance Stroll: $10 million

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo: $15 million

Lando Norris: $5 million

All eyes on the new season. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/CLgnsUGkLZ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 22, 2022

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc: $12 million

Carlos Sainz: $10 million

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: $5 million

Yuki Tsunoda: $750,000

Williams

Nicholas Latifi: $1 million

Alex Albon: $2 million

Alfa Romeo

Zhou Guanyu: $1 million

Valtteri Bottas: $10 million

Haas

Nikita Mazepin: $1 million

Mick Schumacher: $1 million