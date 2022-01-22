How much will George Russell earn in Mercedes in 2022? Find out as drivers salaries revealed for upcoming calendar year

In 2022, there will be new regulations, new tires, a new desire to get through the season, and an entirely new driving lineup.
In 2022, we expect closer on-track racing and an inspiring future with the new regulation changes. Just like the transfer of drivers from one team to the other during the winter, there are also shift in the salaries. Let us find out how much will the drivers earn this season below.
Lewis Hamilton leads the race in money
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen would be paid $25 Million, keeping win bonuses aside. In comparison, his British arch-rival Lewis Hamilton still leads the salary list with $40 Million if he decides to resume his F1 journey.
Valtteri Bottas has left the Silver Arrows to embark on a new journey with Alfa Romeo will be taking $10 million. While the new kid on the German block, George Russell, will be making $5 Million in the new year.
Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, the former world champions, earn $20 million and $15 million respectively. Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu will make $1 million as the only rookie on the grid and the first full-time Chinese driver in Formula One history after graduating from Formula 2.
2022 Formula 1 Drivers Salaries:
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton: $40 million*
George Russell: $5 million
Red Bull
Max Verstappen: $25 million
Sergio Perez: $8 million
Alpine
Fernando Alonso: $20 million
Esteban Ocon: $5 million
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel: $15 million
Lance Stroll: $10 million
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo: $15 million
Lando Norris: $5 million
All eyes on the new season. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/CLgnsUGkLZ
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 22, 2022
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc: $12 million
Carlos Sainz: $10 million
AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly: $5 million
Yuki Tsunoda: $750,000
Williams
Nicholas Latifi: $1 million
Alex Albon: $2 million
Alfa Romeo
Zhou Guanyu: $1 million
Valtteri Bottas: $10 million
Haas
Nikita Mazepin: $1 million
Mick Schumacher: $1 million
In 9️⃣ weeks time, we’ll have just witnessed the first race of 2022 🇧🇭
It can’t come soon enough! #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/5yuBhgHqHx
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 17, 2022