“Oh no Maxiii”– Watch Kelly Piquet’s daughter showing adorable concern for Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet’s daughter Penelope shows concern for Max Verstappen who slips while playing football on a slippery surface.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet in 2021 publically declared their relationship. The daughter of former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet was also seen with the 24-year-old Red Bull superstar during several Grand Prix races last year.

And now, they have been regularly sharing their holiday footage during the off-season. Piquet also has a daughter, Penelope, who was born while she was dating Daniil Kvyat.

The video and pictures posted online show that Penelope is immensely fond of Verstappen. In the recent video shared online, it can be seen Penelope saying “oh no Maxii”, when the 2021 world champion slips while playing football.

Meanwhile, this is not the only adorable moment between the two. Recently a video also appeared where it was evident that Verstappen was babysitting Penelope while also streaming a video game online.

Max Verstappen helps Kelly Piquet while skating

It seems like Verstappen is having the best time of his holiday with his partner. The Dutchman shared a video on Instagram where Piquet who certainly doesn’t seem to know how to skate was assisted by Verstappen.

In the end, she falls on the surface, taking her boyfriend to the floor. The clip ends with the couple laughing while enjoying the moment together.

Red Bull star ready for 2022

Verstappen ended 2021 as his most successful F1 campaign so far in his career. Now, with the new regulations in 2022, F1 aims to increase competition within the sport.

But most F1 pundits believe that the title fight in 2022 will once again be between Verstappen and Hamilton. Now, it remains to be seen whether Hamilton would return in F1.

