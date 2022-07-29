“He has always been” – Max Verstappen thinks karting rival Charles Leclerc is as aggressive as him

Max Verstappen thinks his 2022 title battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a good vibe as compared to the 2021 season.

Going into the Hungarian GP, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has bagged himself a 63-point lead from his rival Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman feels that the 2022 season battle is much easier than 2021 now that he has a title in his pocket.

When asked if he feels that it is harder for Leclerc, who does not have a title win yet, Verstappen said, For me, it is easier. But Charles also always wants to win. His appetite is the same: when you are in the car and victory is possible, you jump on it!”

Charles: “Maybe people will think I’m crazy but when I am seeing the statistic, I know that if I win every race and Max is second without fastest laps, I’ve seen it on Twitter, we still can win the championship.” He is just like us guys. https://t.co/l8JuKYxqF2 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) July 29, 2022

Furthermore, the reigning champion said that battling with Ferrari is not so different from battling Mercedes in 2021. But he enjoys the mutual respect between drivers this year. He said, “I think this championship gives a good vibe.”

Max Verstappen thinks Charles Leclerc has not become more aggressive

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian GP, Verstappen recalled that this is not the first time that he is battling against the Monegasque driver.

The two drivers have been on the track together since their karting days. The Dutchman thinks that this gives both of them an upper hand when battling each other as they have known each other for so long.

“We are so similar in battle. We both know how to go to the limit because we have already done it. And not just in karting. In 2019, remember our battle in Austria and then in Silverstone. And this year too, in Austria, I love the first relay,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Leclerc has become more aggressive over time in his fight for victory, Verstappen said, “No. He has always been but in a good way, like me.”

