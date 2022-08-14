“Hurry up and get out of here!”- Lewis Hamilton interrupts Sebastian Vettel’s interview to get back to racing

Lewis Hamilton interrupted Sebastian Vettel’s pre-race interview at the Singapore GP in 2017 to get them back to racing.

Hamilton and Vettel are two of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The two legendary stars have 11 World Titles between them and were part of dominant eras with their respective teams when no one could get close to them.

Vettel’s most successful F1 stint was with Red Bull, where he established himself as an all-time great. He won four consecutive World Championships between 2010 and 2013. After spending another year at Red Bull, he moved to Ferrari in a move that most people saw as a match made in heaven.

Unfortunately, Vettel’s move to the Scuderia did not turn out to be as successful as people thought so. He won 14 races, but never posed a serious Title threat the Hamilton. In spite of that, the two of them had a pretty intense rivalry on track.

Was this collision – between the title rivals – the most dramatic #F1 moment of 2017? 😮 💥 Watch the rest of our shortlist and cast a vote for your favourite >> https://t.co/BVNE79m1fJ pic.twitter.com/Qtgj4hB73P — Formula 1 (@F1) December 18, 2017

Off track however, Vettel and Hamilton had a good relationship. Their tussles during races sometimes led to them taking digs, but they were never hostile to each other.

Also read: “Youngsters get the chance to develop slowly today”- Alex Albon believes Red Bull promoted him ‘too soon’ in his career

Lewis Hamilton asks Sebastian Vettel to get back to racing

Vettel and Hamilton’s bromance off track often led to fans calling the duo ‘Sewis’. One such moment was visible back at the 2017 Signapore GP, when Vettel was giving an interview ahead of the race.

2017 was one of the seasons where Vettel was actually close to Hamilton in terms of challenging for the Title. Ferrari started the season and exceptionally, and were even leading at one point. They fell off, however, in the latter half and Vettel approached the race in Singapore three points behind Hamilton.

Ahead of the outing when Vettel was giving an interview, Hamilton jumped into the frame and shouted, “Let’s hurry up and get out of here! We got a race to do!”

“You guys wanna see a race right?” the Brit asked the reporter. It was something Hamilton did as a joke, and before jumping right out of the frame again, he shook Vettel’s hand, wishing him good luck for the race.

Vettel, however, did not have any luck on his side during the Singapore GP. He suffered collision damage, and crashed out of the race despite starting on pole, and it was the beginning of the end of his 2017 Championship hopes.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton chosen as $20 million driver’s best teammate